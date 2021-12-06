Ecolab's (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 18th of January to US$0.51. This takes the annual payment to 0.9% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Ecolab's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Based on the last payment, Ecolab was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 36.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 39% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Ecolab Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:ECL Historic Dividend December 6th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from US$0.70 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$2.04. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

Ecolab May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Although it's important to note that Ecolab's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 1.5% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

We Really Like Ecolab's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Ecolab is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ecolab that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.