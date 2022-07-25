Ecolab's (NYSE:ECL) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. So after glancing at the trends within Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), we weren't too hopeful.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Ecolab is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$1.9b ÷ (US$21b - US$3.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Ecolab has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Chemicals industry.

NYSE:ECL Return on Capital Employed July 25th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ecolab compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ecolab here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There is reason to be cautious about Ecolab, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 13% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Ecolab becoming one if things continue as they have.

What We Can Learn From Ecolab's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 30% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Ecolab and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

