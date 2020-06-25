Ecolab's New Pest Elimination Service to Ensure Food Safety

Ecolab Inc. ECL recently introduced its Pest Elimination Rodent Ceiling Service, which will offer additional monitoring and protection with hard-to-access ceiling areas. This new service is likely to provide a boost to the company’s Other Segment that comprises of two units — Pest Elimination and Equipment Care and are primarily fee-for-service businesses.



Notably, Ecolab’s Rodent Ceiling Service is an effective new solution that helps in proactive elimination of rodent activity in ceiling areas where it’s hard to reach, thereby reducing risks associated with rodents.



Benefits of Ecolab’s Rodent Ceiling Service



Rodents have managed to become an increasing threat to food safety and brand reputation across the supply chain. Per the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), rodents are able to contaminate food and food surfaces and can transmit over 35 diseases to humans.



The Rodent Ceiling Service — an extension of Ecolab Pest Elimination’s outside-in- approach — is a new way of ceiling monitoring that will help to detect and resolve rodent activity quickly and protect public health. Moreover, this service will benefit foodservice operators by lowering the risk of costly shut-downs and protect brands from the threat posed by rodent activity.







Ecolab — the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services — remains focused in developing innovating ways to protect customers against the threats posed to food safety and their business reputation by pests.



Recent Development



On Jun 17, Ecolab unveiled its Science Certified Program that utilizes a comprehensive, science-based approach and combines advanced chemistry with new public health training and audit verification to offer a high standard of cleanliness for public health and food safety necessary on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Market Prospects



According to a report by Research and Markets, the global food safety and hygiene compliance market is expected to see a CAGR of 6% to $15.3 billion by 2027. Hence, Ecolab’s launch of this service is a well-timed one.



