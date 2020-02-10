Ecolab's Eco-Flex Teat Dip to Boost Food & Beverage Segment

Ecolab Inc. ECL recently launched Eco-Flex Teat Dip, an udder care solution to prevent infection among dairy cows and ensure quality milk. This is naturally expected to boost Ecolab’s Food & Beverage business.

Available through Ecolab agricultural products distributors, Eco-Flex Teat Dip is a three-in-one solution that provides effective disinfection and protection for cows, and can also be used as a pre- and post-milking disinfectant and conditioner.

Thus, Eco-Flex can help dairy producers reduce costs of maintaining animal health and achieve milk quality goals.

Into Ecolab’s Food & Beverage Business

Ecolab’s Food & Beverage business provides a comprehensive set of solutions that help increase food safety and product quality. These include Dairy Farm Solutions, Worker Hygiene Solutions, Dairy Membrane Solutions, Environmental Cleaning Solutions, Fresh Produce Solutions and so on.

Some coveted products which significantly contribute to the segment’s revenues are — the 3D Trasar Technology, Quadexx Pro and Synergex Sanitizer and Disinfectant.

Market Prospects

Per Fortune Business Insights, the global agricultural biologicals market is projected to reach a worth of $20.59 billion, at a CAGR of 13.7%.

Hence, the latest move has been a well-timed one for Ecolab.

Share Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 28.4% compared with the industry’s 10.2% growth. The S&P 500 index has grown 21.9%.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC, Cardinal Health CAH and DexCom, Inc. DXCM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

AmerisourceBergen’s long-term earnings are expected to grow 7.4%.

Cardinal Health’s long-term earnings are projected to rise 6.2%.

DexCom’s first-quarter earnings are estimated to climb 220%.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.