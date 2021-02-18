Ecolab's (ECL) Certified Program to Build Customer Confidence

Ecolab Inc. ECL recently expanded its Ecolab Certified program in order to include six market-leading food retailers. The six retailers — Ingles Markets, Brookshire’s Food & Pharmacy, CUB Foods, Coborn’s, Bristol Farms and Lazy Acres — are the latest partners to commit to stringent cleaning protocols, training and audits. On following these protocols, the retailers will receive the official Ecolab Science Certified seal, thereby instilling consumer confidence as they look ahead.



Notably, Ecolab Certified program is a comprehensive program that has been developed to provide a higher level of cleanliness via science-backed products. The program offers protocols that help in the protection of places one eats, stays and shops through lowering the risk of exposure to germs.



This development is likely to strengthen Ecolab’s Global Industrial segment.

More on the News

The aforementioned six regional partners will join other leading nationwide food retail brands, and numerous restaurants and hotels throughout the country to accelerate cleaner, safer practices through the program. The superior level of cleanliness offered through this program will help businesses to acknowledge the new health and safety challenges and consumer expectations fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic and other new pathogens.







The Ecolab Certified program helps customers in adapting to meet higher standards of cleanliness across the industry. Through building customer confidence, Ecolab — the global leader in water, food safety and infection prevention solutions and services — continues to fortify its position in the market.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global food and beverages disinfection market is projected to reach $2.38 billion at a 4.4% CAGR during the 2018-2025 period. Hence, this is a well-timed announcement.

Recent Developments

In December 2020, the FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization to Ecolab’s Bioquell Technology System to decontaminate specific N95 respirators. The company’s decontamination technology aids in respirator reuse by healthcare personnel to help address shortages.



In November, Ecolab became the first company to receive U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) product approval for disinfection of biofilms in wastewater drains for its Virasept product. It is a crucial component of an elaborate environmental hygiene program developed to efficiently help combat bacterial growth in hospitals.



In the same month, the company unveiled Exelerate TUFSOIL, a breakthrough ready-to-use gel cleaner and degreaser for food and protein manufacturers. Exelerate TUFSOIL aids in more effective cleaning while reducing time spent eradicating tough, burnt-on soils in fryers, ovens, smokehouses, dryers, racks, catwalks and environmental areas.

Price Performance

Over the past six months, the stock has gained 7.6% compared with the industry’s rally of 28.3%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, Ecolab carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY, Abbott Laboratories ABT and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



DENTSPLY has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 7.3%.



Abbott has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 14.1%.



IDEXX Laboratories has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 15.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.