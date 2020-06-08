Ecolab's AdvaCare Disinfectant Receives First EPA Approval

Ecolab Inc. ECL recently announced that its AdvaCare Disinfectant has received the first approval given by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This crucial approval is for a laundry disinfectant and oxidizer emerging viral pathogen claim that is effective against SARS-CoV-2 — the virus causing COVID-19. The company’s Global Industrial segment is likely to get a boost following this approval.



AdvaCare Disinfectant is an EPA-registered laundry disinfectant. Notably, the concentrated formulation is allowed for utilization in commercial and industrial laundry operations.



Significance of the Approval



This disinfectant provides the highest level of cleanliness for reusable textiles with the emerging viral pathogen claim for SARS-CoV-2 offering additional assurance to commercial laundries and customers they cater to. In fact, this is the first laundry antimicrobial additive that has an emerging viral pathogen claim, which can be directly dosed into the wash procedure in both tunnel washers and large conventional commercial laundry machines.



Ecolab is committed toward building innovative disinfection technology, thereby enabling the company to set a new standard in the commercial laundry industry. With this approval, the company’s innovative technology is likely to protect people during the pandemic.





Recent Development



In February, Ecolab — a global leader in commercial laundry solutions — launched PolyVantage, which is a revolutionary laundry detergent. PolyVantage’s proprietary blend is the first-of-its-kind solution in the commercial laundry industry developed to tackle tough food oil stains effectively and deliver unparalleled linen quality. Its unique detergent blend, which performs at low temperatures with low alkalinity levels, lowers reprocessing costs and boosts customer satisfaction.



Price Performance



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 15% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s growth of 46%.



Key Picks



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space include Aphria Inc. APHA, HMS Holdings Corp. HMSY and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST. While Aphria and HMS Holdings carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), West Pharmaceutical sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aphria has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 24.6%.



HMS Holdings has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 11%.



West Pharmaceutical has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 9.2%.



