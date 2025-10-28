Ecolab (XTRA:ECJ) Price Target Increased by 40.26% to 251.11

The average one-year price target for Ecolab (XTRA:ECJ) has been revised to 251,11 € / share. This is an increase of 40.26% from the prior estimate of 179,04 € dated August 16, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 200,00 € to a high of 290,73 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.38% from the latest reported closing price of 238,30 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecolab. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECJ is 0.36%, an increase of 5.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 250,187K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,204K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,046K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECJ by 3.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,163K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,003K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECJ by 3.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,480K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,457K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECJ by 4.97% over the last quarter.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 5,218K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,711K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,762K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECJ by 86.08% over the last quarter.

