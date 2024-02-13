News & Insights

Markets
ECL

Ecolab Touches New High After Upbeat Quarterly Results, Outlook

February 13, 2024 — 10:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL), a provider of water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services, are rising more than 6 percent Tuesday morning after the company reported upbeat fourth-quarter results, above analysts' view. The company's first-quarter earnings outlook also came in better than the Street estimates.

Profit for the fourth quarter significantly increased to $405.2 million, or $1.41 per share from $264.4 million, or $0.93 per share a year ago, primarily helped by growth in revenue.

Excluding items, Ecolab reported earnings of $444.7 million or $1.55 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.54 per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose 7.4 percent to $3.94 billion from $3.67 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $3.93 billion.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.27 to $1.37 per share. This compares with the analysts' view of $1.12 per share.

For the full year, earnings are expected in a range of $6.10 to $6.50 per share. The Street view stands at $6.14 per share.

ECL, currently at $217.70, touched a new high of $218.48 this morning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ECL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.