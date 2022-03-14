Ecolab To Repurchase $500 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) announced Monday that it intends to repurchase $500 million of its shares in 2022.

Ecolab expects to repurchase the shares in the open market; in privately negotiated transactions from time to time, depending on market conditions; and through purchases made in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Ecolab had approximately 286 million shares outstanding on February 28, 2022. The repurchases are pursuant to the previously announced February 2015 share repurchase authorization by Ecolab's Board of Directors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.