Ecolab To Buy CID Lines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. has agreed to acquire CID Lines, a global provider of livestock biosecurity and hygiene solutions. CID Lines is headquartered in Ypres, Belgium. It had 2019 sales of approximately $113 million.

"CID Lines' strong product portfolio, range of applications and regulatory expertise for farming environments give Ecolab a foothold in the growing livestock and poultry biosecurity segment as well as opportunities to leverage our global presence to drive expansion, particularly in Asia where this segment is rapidly developing," said Nick Alfano, Ecolab EVP and general manager of Global Food & Beverage.

