Ecolab Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $276.45, a high estimate of $325.00, and a low estimate of $240.00. This current average represents a 2.8% decrease from the previous average price target of $284.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ecolab. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $325.00 $285.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $260.00 $250.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Lowers Buy $303.00 $307.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $250.00 $240.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Lowers Neutral $273.00 $277.00 Michael Harrison Seaport Global Announces Buy $290.00 - Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Overweight $275.00 $300.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $240.00 $265.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $285.00 $302.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $265.00 $313.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $275.00 $305.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ecolab. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ecolab compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ecolab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ecolab's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ecolab's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ecolab

Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the industrial manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, and life sciences markets. The firm is theglobal marketshare leader in this category with a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. Additionally, Ecolab sells customized water management solutions across its end markets. The company has a strong hold on the US market and is growing its presence abroad.

Ecolab: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ecolab's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.52%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ecolab's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.89%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ecolab's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.57%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ecolab's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.94, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

