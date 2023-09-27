Ecolab Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $168.12, changing hands as low as $167.00 per share. Ecolab Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ECL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ECL's low point in its 52 week range is $131.04 per share, with $191.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $167.82. The ECL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

