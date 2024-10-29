Ecolab reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.83, consensus $1.82

Reports Q3 revenue $4B, consensus $4.04B. Christophe Beck, Ecolab’s (ECL) chairman and chief executive officer, said, “We had another excellent quarter with broad-based performance throughout our business. Organic sales grew across all of our segments and our operating income margin continued to expand to drive 19% growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share. Strong new business wins and breakthrough innovation helped accelerate our volume growth back to 2%. Our unique ability to deliver significant total customer value has resulted in continued strong value pricing that remains in our targeted 2-3% range despite favorable carry-over pricing benefits now behind us. In a world that remains hard to predict, our innovative solutions are more essential now than ever to our customers as they drive productivity while also reducing water and energy consumption.”

