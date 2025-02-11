News & Insights

Ecolab Projects Strong Q1 & And 2025 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ecolab (ECL) said it expects fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share in the $7.42 to $7.62 range, up 12% to 15% from last year, including an approximate 4% unfavorable impact on earnings growth from currency translation. For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS in the $1.47 to $1.53 range, up 10% to 14% from last year, including an approximate 4% unfavorable impact on earnings growth from currency translation.

Fourth quarter earnings came in at $472.9 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $405.2 million, or $1.41 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.81, an increase of 17% from a year ago. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Reported sales were $4.0 billion, up 2% from last year.

Shares of Ecolab are up 4% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

