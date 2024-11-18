News & Insights

Ecolab price target raised to $300 from $260 at Barclays

November 18, 2024

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Ecolab (ECL) to $300 from $260 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after meeting with management. The firm says the company could deliver better results but the support from the “One Ecolab” initiatives are helping volumes nicely. The analyst is “consistently constructive” into 2025 on the shares.

