Ecolab price target raised to $263 from $240 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Ecolab (ECL) to $263 from $240 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm’s updated price target is based on an unchanged multiple and primarily reflects the roll-forward to 2025 earnings and lower net debt, the analyst tells investors after having raised Q4, 2024 and 2025 estimates.

