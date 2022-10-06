Ecolab Partners With Siemens To Launch Climate Intelligence To Curb Greenhouse Gas Emissions

(RTTNews) - Ecolab, Inc. (ECL), and Siemens Digital Industries Thursday announced a strategic partnership toward sustainability and productivity targets. The companies will launch Climate Intelligence, powered by ECOLAB3D and Siemens gPROMS water and power conservation and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Ecolab has been focused on Climate Intelligence leverages, while Siemens' strength is in digital twin technology, automation, and digitalization. Ecolab noted that the combined expertise in Climate Intelligence would help customers meet their demanding cost, energy and sustainability goals.

