Ecolab Names Darrell Brown President & COO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. announced that Darrell Brown, currently executive vice president and president, Global Industrial, will become president and chief operating officer, effective Oct. 1, 2022. Brown has served as executive vice president and president of the Global Industrial group since 2019. Darrell joined Ecolab in 2002.

Christophe Beck, Ecolab CEO, said: "Darrell's winning track record, knowledge of our company, focus on talent development and tremendous leadership abilities will provide exceptional execution support and additional focus on the company's long-term growth and performance."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.