Ecolab Launches Sanitizer to Prevent Food-Borne Illness

Ecolab Inc. ECL recently launched a path-breaking product, Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer, to address unexpected hygiene challenges. It is the first Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”)-registered concentrated no-rinse, 2-in-1 cleaner and sanitizer for food contact surfaces that can kill emerging viral pathogens in 30 seconds.

Interestingly, the Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer is part of the innovative solutions powering the new Ecolab Science Certified Program. This launch is expected to boost Ecolab’s Global Industrial segment.

More on the Product

Utilizing Ecolab’s extensive hospital hygiene expertise, this food contact sanitizer makes restaurant hygiene procedures simple by fusing an efficient cleaner and sanitizer into one solution without the requirement to rinse between cleaning and sanitizing or before contact with food.

Ecolab’s Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer is registered for use against norovirus, a common cause of foodborne illnesses, and is on EPA’s List N of disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2. It can be used on any hard, non-porous food contact surface. Among all products in the concentrated no-rinse, food contact cleaner and sanitizer category, this has the swiftest kill time for emerging viral pathogens. The effectiveness of this product also enables it to be used as a hospital disinfectant.

The goal of this product launch is to help mitigate the possibility of contracting both foodborne illnesses and the virus responsible for COVID-19.

Recent Developments

This month, Ecolab obtained another product approval from the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. Ecolab’s Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant is the first EPA-registered disinfectant that has been proven effective at killing the SARS-CoV-2 virus and approved for use with electrostatic spray technology.

Also recently, the company’s Synergex Sanitizer & Disinfectant became the first product to attain EPA approval for efficiency against biofilms, a complex community of bacteria on food contact surfaces.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global food and beverages disinfection market is projected to reach $2.38 billion by 2025, at a 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2025. Hence, this is a well-timed launch.

Price Performance

Over the past year, the stock has gained 5.4% against the industry’s 5.3% decline.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Ecolab currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space include DaVita, Inc. DVA, Boston Scientific Corporation BSX and Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO.

DaVita’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 11.9%. The company presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Boston Scientific’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 10%. The company presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Thermo Fisher’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 15.5%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.