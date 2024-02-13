Ecolab Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $405.2 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $264.4 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $444.7 million or $1.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $3.94 billion from $3.67 billion last year.

Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $405.2 Mln. vs. $264.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.41 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q4): $3.94 Bln vs. $3.67 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.27 to $1.37

