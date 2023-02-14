Ecolab Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $264.4 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $301.0 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $363.6 million or $1.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $3.67 billion from $3.36 billion last year.

Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $264.4 Mln. vs. $301.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.93 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.25 -Revenue (Q4): $3.67 Bln vs. $3.36 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.82 to $0.90

