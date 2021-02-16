Markets
Ecolab Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $300.3 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $394.7 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $355.1 million or $1.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $3.06 billion from $3.24 billion last year.

Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $355.1 Mln. vs. $424.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.23 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.06 Bln vs. $3.24 Bln last year.

