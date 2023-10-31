Ecolab Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $404.0 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $347.1 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $441.7 million or $1.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $3.96 billion from $3.67 billion last year.

Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $404.0 Mln. vs. $347.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.41 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q3): $3.96 Bln vs. $3.67 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.48 to $1.58

