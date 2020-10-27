Ecolab Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) revealed a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $246.2 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $435.9 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $332.3 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $3.02 billion from $3.22 billion last year.

Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $332.3 Mln. vs. $446.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.15 vs. $1.52 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.02 Bln vs. $3.22 Bln last year.

