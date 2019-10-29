Ecolab Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $464.2 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $435.4 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $501.4 million or $1.71 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $3.82 billion from $3.75 billion last year.

Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $501.4 Mln. vs. $448.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.71 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q3): $3.82 Bln vs. $3.75 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.64 to $1.74 Full year EPS guidance: $5.80 to $5.90

