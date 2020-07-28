Ecolab Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $128.9 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $343.4 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $189.7 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.1% to $2.69 billion from $3.17 billion last year.

Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $189.7 Mln. vs. $369.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $1.27 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.69 Bln vs. $3.17 Bln last year.

