Ecolab Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $283.4 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $296.5 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $331.3 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $3.58 billion from $3.51 billion last year.

Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $331.3 Mln. vs. $300.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.13 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q1): $3.58 Bln vs. $3.51 Bln last year.

