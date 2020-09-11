Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ECL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ECL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $201.87, the dividend yield is .93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ECL was $201.87, representing a -12.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $231.36 and a 62.01% increase over the 52 week low of $124.60.

ECL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). ECL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.95. Zacks Investment Research reports ECL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -29.38%, compared to an industry average of -7.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ECL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ECL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ECL as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYM with an increase of 32.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ECL at 7.58%.

