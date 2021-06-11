Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ECL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ECL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $213.56, the dividend yield is .9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ECL was $213.56, representing a -7.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $230 and a 17.83% increase over the 52 week low of $181.25.

ECL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). ECL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.42. Zacks Investment Research reports ECL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.21%, compared to an industry average of 26.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ECL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ECL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ECL as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (ECL)

Global X Clean Water ETF (ECL)

Invesco Water Resources ETF (ECL)

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (ECL)

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (ECL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 16.87% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ECL at 9.33%.

