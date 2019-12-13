Dividends
ECL

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

NASDAQ.com
Ecolab Inc. (ECL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ECL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $185.18, the dividend yield is 1.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ECL was $185.18, representing a -11.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $209.87 and a 36.39% increase over the 52 week low of $135.77.

ECL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever NV (UN). ECL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.21. Zacks Investment Research reports ECL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.67%, compared to an industry average of -1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ECL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ECL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ECL as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
  • Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
  • Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
  • Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)
  • Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PIO with an increase of 6.45% over the last 100 days. IYM has the highest percent weighting of ECL at 7.42%.

