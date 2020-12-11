Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ECL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.13% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $223.08, the dividend yield is .86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ECL was $223.08, representing a -3.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $231.36 and a 79.04% increase over the 52 week low of $124.60.

ECL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). ECL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.69. Zacks Investment Research reports ECL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -30.86%, compared to an industry average of -4.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ECL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ECL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ECL as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX)

Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 22.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ECL at 9.43%.

