Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2021

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ECL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $230.35, the dividend yield is .89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ECL was $230.35, representing a -3.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $238.93 and a 14.52% increase over the 52 week low of $201.15.

ECL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL). ECL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.91. Zacks Investment Research reports ECL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.4%, compared to an industry average of 29.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ecl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ECL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ECL as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)

Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA)

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

VanEck Environmental Services ETF (EVX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 7.88% over the last 100 days. IYM has the highest percent weighting of ECL at 8.46%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.