Ecolab Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $472.9 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $405.2 million, or $1.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $516.6 million or $1.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $4.005 billion from $3.938 billion last year.

Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $472.9 Mln. vs. $405.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.66 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue: $4.005 Bln vs. $3.938 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.47 to $1.53

