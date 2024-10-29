Ecolab Inc. Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $736.5 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $404.0 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $522.0 million or $1.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $3.998 billion from $3.958 billion last year.

Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $736.5 Mln. vs. $404.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.58 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.998 Bln vs. $3.958 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.75 to $1.85 Full year EPS guidance: $6.60 to $6.70

