Ecolab Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $524.2 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $490.9 million, or $1.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $539.8 million or $1.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.9 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $4.03 billion from $3.99 billion last year.

Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $524.2 Mln. vs. $490.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.84 vs. $1.71 last year. -Revenue: $4.03 Bln vs. $3.99 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.02 - $2.12 Full year EPS guidance: $7.42 - $7.62

