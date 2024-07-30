Ecolab Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $490.9 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $329.7 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $481.5 million or $1.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $3.985 billion from $3.852 billion last year.

Ecolab initiated third-quarter earnings guidance and revised annual income per share outlook in line with estimates. For the third-quarter, the company expects adjusted income share of $1.75 to $1.85, in line with analysts' forecast of $1.79 per share.

The company now expects annual adjusted income per share of $6.50 to $6.70 from prior $6.40 to $6.70 per share. Analysts, on average, forecast the firm to earn $6.57 per share, for the year. ECL was trading down by 3.23 percent at $239.90 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $490.9 Mln. vs. $329.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.71 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.985 Bln vs. $3.852 Bln last year.

