News & Insights

Markets
ECL

Ecolab Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

July 30, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $490.9 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $329.7 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $481.5 million or $1.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $3.985 billion from $3.852 billion last year.

Ecolab initiated third-quarter earnings guidance and revised annual income per share outlook in line with estimates. For the third-quarter, the company expects adjusted income share of $1.75 to $1.85, in line with analysts' forecast of $1.79 per share.

The company now expects annual adjusted income per share of $6.50 to $6.70 from prior $6.40 to $6.70 per share. Analysts, on average, forecast the firm to earn $6.57 per share, for the year. ECL was trading down by 3.23 percent at $239.90 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $490.9 Mln. vs. $329.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.71 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.985 Bln vs. $3.852 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ECL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.