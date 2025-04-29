Ecolab Inc. Q1 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $402.5 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $412.1 million, or $1.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $427.1 million or $1.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $3.695 billion from $3.751 billion last year.

Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.84 to $1.94 Full year EPS guidance: $7.42 to $7.62

