Ecolab To Impose 5% Trade Surcharge To Reduce Impact Of Global Baseline Tariff

April 16, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL), a water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions provider, Wednesday announced its decision to impose 5% trade surcharge on all of its solutions and services in the United States, effective May 1.

This surcharge is intended to reduce the impact of increase in the price of raw materials due to recent changes in international trade policies.

"We are leveraging the strength of Ecolab to mitigate the impact of the 10% global baseline tariff. However, global tariffs greater than 10% and the 145% tariff placed on China are having broader impacts on the cost of some raw materials, packaging, and equipment. We cannot fully mitigate these increases, necessitating adjustments in our pricing. Because of the proactive actions we have taken in our supply chain, we are currently able to limit the price increase to 5% for our customers in the United States," said Christophe Beck, Ecolab's chairman and chief executive officer.

