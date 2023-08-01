News & Insights

Markets
ECL

Ecolab Guides Q3 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

August 01, 2023 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) said it expects adjusted earnings for the third quarter in a range of $1.45 to $1.55 per share.

On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said it also expects strong organic sales gains and mid-teens growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share in the second half of 2023, despite macroeconomic headwinds.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company expects robust sales and earnings growth driven by continued pricing and new business gains, improved productivity, and delivered product costs to remain high but ease progressively.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ECL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.