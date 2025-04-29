Markets
ECL

Ecolab Guides Q2 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates; Backs FY25 Outlook - Update

April 29, 2025 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) said it expects adjusted earnings for the second quarter in a range of $1.84 to $1.94 per share and continues to project adjusted earnings for the full-year 2025 in the range of $7.42 to $7.62 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter and earnings of $7.49 for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consistent with prior expectations, the company currently anticipates quantifiable special charges in 2025 to be approximately $0.25 to $0.30 per share, principally related to restructuring charges.

To overcome the impact from tariffs, the company said it is leveraging the strength of Ecolab's world class supply chain, its 'local for local' production model, and its recently announced trade surcharge.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ECL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.