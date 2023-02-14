Markets
Ecolab Guides Q1 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

February 14, 2023 — 08:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) said it expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.82 to $0.90 per share.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company said it also expects double-digit growth in adjusted operating income, driven by continued robust sales growth, easing delivered product cost inflation, and improved productivity.

