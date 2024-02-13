News & Insights

Markets
ECL

Ecolab Guides Q1 Adj. EPS Above Estimates - Update

February 13, 2024 — 08:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) said it expects adjusted earnings for the first quarter in a range of $1.27 to $1.37 per share and adjusted earnings for the full-year 2024 in a range of $6.10 to $6.50 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter and earnings of $6.14 for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said it is confident 2024 will be another strong year for Ecolab, continuing its long-term 12-15% earnings growth trajectory that is amplified by shorter-term benefits from moderately lower delivered product costs.

The company added that it expects another very strong year of operating margin expansion, building upon its success in 2023, and remain confident in its path to deliver on its 20% margin objective over the next few years to drive superior earnings growth and long-term returns for shareholders.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ECL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.