Ecolab Guides Q1 Adj. EPS Above Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) said it expects adjusted earnings for the first quarter in a range of $1.27 to $1.37 per share and adjusted earnings for the full-year 2024 in a range of $6.10 to $6.50 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter and earnings of $6.14 for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said it is confident 2024 will be another strong year for Ecolab, continuing its long-term 12-15% earnings growth trajectory that is amplified by shorter-term benefits from moderately lower delivered product costs.

The company added that it expects another very strong year of operating margin expansion, building upon its success in 2023, and remain confident in its path to deliver on its 20% margin objective over the next few years to drive superior earnings growth and long-term returns for shareholders.

