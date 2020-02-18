Ecolab Guides FY20 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) initiated adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full year 2020. It also provided adjusted earnings outlook for the first quarter.

The outlook provided is for consolidated Ecolab operations and continues to include the ChampionX business.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings adjusted earnings in a range of $6.33 to $6.53 per share, which includes an estimated unfavorable $0.05 per share impact from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak in the first quarter.

The company also said it expects good acquisition adjusted fixed currency sales growth in 2020 as improving volume gains and continued pricing benefit sales.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.46 per share on sales growth of 2.6 percent to $15.36 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2020, Ecolab expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.05 to $1.13 per share range, which includes an estimated unfavorable $0.05 per share impact from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Street is currently looking for earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter.

