Ecolab Gears Up to Report Q2 Results: How to Play the Stock?

Ecolab ECL is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 28, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered earnings in line with the estimates. ECL’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and met once, delivering an average surprise of 0.23%.

Q2 Estimates

Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.4 billion, indicating growth of 9.3% year over year. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $2.08 per share, indicating an improvement of 10.1%.

Factors to Note Before ECL Reports

Ecolab is expected to have delivered another quarter of organic growth, supported by continued value pricing, resilient demand across most end markets and sustained momentum in its higher-growth businesses. Global High-Tech, Digital, Life Sciences and Pest Elimination are likely to have remained the key growth drivers, benefiting from ongoing AI infrastructure investments, accelerating digital adoption, robust biopharmaceutical demand and continued customer adoption of connected pest management solutions. However, elevated commodity, logistics and energy costs, along with the temporary lag in pricing recovery, are expected to have pressured second-quarter margins and earnings growth.

Within the Global Industrial segment, Global High-Tech is expected to have maintained strong double-digit growth, supported by continued investments in semiconductor fabrication facilities, AI-driven data center expansion and rising demand for advanced water management solutions. Life Sciences is also likely to have delivered another quarter of double-digit growth, aided by robust demand for bioprocessing solutions, expanding biologics production and favorable capacity utilization. Meanwhile, Food & Beverage is expected to have outperformed its underlying markets, supported by innovation and the company's One Ecolab strategy. Paper and Heavy Water businesses, however, likely remained relatively soft despite signs of stabilization and incremental gains from new business wins.

The Global Institutional & Specialty segment is expected to have delivered steady growth, supported by continued value pricing, market share gains and demand from restaurant, lodging and quick-service restaurant customers. Specialty is likely to have remained a standout performer, benefiting from customer demand for productivity-enhancing and resource-efficient solutions that lower labor, water and energy costs. The company's One Ecolab initiative, including cross-selling efforts among its largest customers, is also expected to have supported revenue growth during the quarter.

Per management, Ecolab expects second-quarter 2026 to serve as a transition period as elevated commodity, energy and logistics costs temporarily pressure earnings before pricing actions and energy surcharges are fully realized. While the company did not provide specific revenue or earnings per share (EPS) guidance for the quarter, it expects underlying performance to remain within its long-term adjusted EPS growth target of 12-15%, with higher commodity costs expected to reduce second-quarter EPS growth by a few percentage points. Pricing is anticipated to have accelerated through the quarter, allowing Ecolab to fully offset the dollar impact of higher input costs by the end of the second quarter.

Meanwhile, favorable business mix, continued strength in higher-margin growth engines such as Global High-Tech and Life Sciences, SG&A productivity initiatives and digital efficiencies are expected to have partially cushioned inflationary pressures during the quarter. Investors will closely monitor management's commentary on pricing realization, margin recovery, demand trends across key end markets and the initial contribution and integration of the recently acquired CoolIT business, particularly as Ecolab enters the second half of 2026 with its full-year adjusted EPS growth outlook of 12-15% intact, excluding the temporary acquisition-related impact.

Ecolab Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Ecolab Inc. price-eps-surprise | Ecolab Inc. Quote

Earnings Beat Unlikely

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for ECL this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +0.20%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some other medical product stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Henry Schein HSIC has an Earnings ESP of +0.41% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

HSIC’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 3.74%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSIC’s second-quarter EPS indicates an improvement of 10.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

Alcon ALC has an Earnings ESP of +3.13% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is set to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 10.

ALC’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 3.66%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALC’s second-quarter EPS implies an improvement of 1.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

Cardinal Health CAH has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 11.

CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.27%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAH’s fourth-quarter EPS indicates a gain of 16.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

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Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.