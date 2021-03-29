Ecolab (ECL) Unveils Its Enhanced Smart Water Navigator

Ecolab Inc. ECL recently launched an improved version of its Smart Water Navigator. The free online tool is equipped to help businesses understand the value of water in their operations and take necessary action to attain corporate water goals.

For investors’ notice, the Ecolab Smart Water Navigator (first launched in 2019) backs Ecolab’s objective of ensuring industry reuse, recycle and reduction of water, thereby providing support to resilient operations and healthy communities.

This announcement should boost Ecolab’s Global Industrial segment.

More on the Development

The introduction of this enhanced tool came at a time when the rising usage of industrial water continues to add to the world’s growing water crisis issues.

This tool is expected to close the widening gap between freshwater supply and demand through smart water management. The company developed the Ecolab Smart Water Navigator to facilitate businesses in creating elaborate, context-based plans and to better engage with the teams responsible for smart water management and offer necessary help.

The improved Ecolab Smart Water Navigator aids users who are just starting to identify the baseline water usage as well as those who are ready to monitor year-over-year performances.

The tool conducts an automated analysis of water usage that enables users to set informed, context-based goals that check the water basin health in surrounding communities and environments. New features of the tool comprise benchmarking across a suite of facilities and the ability to identify water withdrawal targets and risks, and assess performance over time.

Notable Developments

In November 2020, Ecolab became the first company to receive a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) product approval for its Virasept product to disinfect biofilms in wastewater drains. It is a crucial component of an elaborate environmental hygiene program developed to proficiently help combat bacterial growth in hospitals. This nod should boost the company’s Global Industrial segment.

In the same month, Ecolab unveiled Exelerate TUFSOIL, a breakthrough ready-to-use gel cleaner and degreaser for food and protein manufacturers. This also bodes well for Ecolab’s Global Industrial segment.

Market Prospects

Per a MarketsandMarkets report, the global smart water management market size is projected to grow from $11.7 billion in 2019 to $21.4 billion by 2024, seeing a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. Hence this launch is well-timed for Ecolab.

Other Stocks

Other companies like Masimo Corporation MASI, Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH and PRA Health Sciences, Inc. PRAH also recently rolled out an array of solutions and tools that are likely to boost their core businesses.

In February 2021, Masimo announced the full commercial release of Masimo SafetyNet-OPEN. It is a web and mobile-based app solution that enables businesses, schools and other organizations to screen, track and manage users as they battle against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, such as seasonal flu.

In January 2021, Cardinal Health company's OptiFreight Logistics introduced TotalVue Analytics, a tool to assist healthcare supply chain leaders in using predictive technology and data to detect logistics savings and benchmarking. Notably, this solution will help customers by offering them actionable data.

This month, PRA Health introduced its Patient-Centric Trial Development Toolkit that is currently available to clinical development sponsors specializing in rare diseases. Notably, the toolkit is created by PRA Health’s Center for Rare Diseases in partnership with the company’s Rare Disease Advisory Committee (RDAC) and other patient stakeholders.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ecolab Inc. (ECL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Masimo Corporation (MASI): Free Stock Analysis Report



PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (PRAH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.