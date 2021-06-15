Ecolab (ECL) to Aid Life Sciences Industry With New Offering

Ecolab Inc. ECL recently introduced a new virtual visit offering to help the life sciences industry with respect to acknowledging cleaning and disinfection challenges. This virtual service will be able to solve production challenges in a quick and efficient manner, while increasing uptime. As a result, the company’s life sciences customers can experience better outcomes.



It is worth mentioning that in 2020, Ecolab became successful in testing virtual service delivery at pharmaceutical drug manufacturing facilities. This was done primarily to aid in optimization of their cleaning and disinfection programs.



The launch is likely to provide a boost to Ecolab’s Global Healthcare and Life Sciences segment.

Benefits of the New Offering

The introduction of this new offering will enable Ecolab to use mixed-reality tools that can help the company to bring the entire range of its global expertise to detect and troubleshoot issues and offer training to customers on a real-time basis, anywhere and at any given time.

Apart from troubleshooting real-time, the company’s remote experts can also review manufacturing operations and help in addressing issues through recommendation and implementation site-specific cleaning programs. This, in turn, can aid in prevention of issues that result in downtime and related costs in productivity, labor and resources.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global augmented reality market was worth $17.67 billion in 2020 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 43.8% during the forecast period (2021-2028). Growing demand for remote assistance and partnership from enterprises that help in workflow management and optimization is anticipated to drive market growth. Hence, the launch is well-timed.

Recent Developments

In May, Ecolab launched a device developed to identify the arrival of cockroaches early and provide ongoing protection, known as the Cockroach Multi-Station. The device has been launched with the aim of enabling foodservice providers to ensure hygienic and safe operations.



Also in the same month, the company introduced Water Flow Intelligence, which is a digital service, that offers industry with real-time visibility of water usage at the enterprise, site and asset levels. The digital solution was unveiled to help companies dealing with water scarcity.

Price Performance

Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 3.4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 15.6%.

