Ecolab (ECL) Surges 3.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Ecolab (ECL) shares soared 3.3% in the last trading session to close at $176.35. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.4% loss over the past four weeks.

Ecolab witnessed solid price appreciation following the announcement of the company boosting its portfolio of Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) certified sites, through the addition of two manufacturing plants in Lerma and Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico and its first-ever platinum certified facility in Taicang, China. The new certifications take into account programs that substantially enhance the efficiency of operations, lower wastewater and mitigate water risks to help in providing a more water-resilient future for local communities.

This cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%. Revenues are expected to be $3.21 billion, up 11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Ecolab, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ECL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Ecolab is a member of the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry. One other stock in the same industry, Blachem (BCPC), finished the last trading session 0.1% lower at $139.85. BCPC has returned 1.4% over the past month.

For Blachem , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -7.6% over the past month to $0.73. This represents a change of -16.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Blachem currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

