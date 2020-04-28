Ecolab (ECL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $190.50, changing hands as high as $199.82 per share. Ecolab Inc shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ECL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ECL's low point in its 52 week range is $124.60 per share, with $210.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $196.16. The ECL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.