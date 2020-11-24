Ecolab (ECL) Gets EPA Nod for Biofilm Disinfectant Virasept

Ecolab Inc. ECL recently became the first company to receive U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) product approval for disinfection of biofilms in wastewater drains for its Virasept product. It is a crucial component of an elaborate environmental hygiene program developed to proficiently help combat bacterial growth in hospitals.



This approval should boost the company’s Global Industrial segment.

More on Virasept

Virasept is a patented, peracid mixture, ready-to-use cleaner, deodorizer and hospital disinfectant. It is the first-to-market unique foaming application solution.



Published clinical studies have confirmed that foaming is a more efficient method to apply product to drains compared to liquids as it ensures contact time compliance.



Effective drain biofilm disinfection curbs the risk of environmental transmission of pathogens found in biofilms.





The Ecolab team collaborated with the EPA to refine the test methods which are needed to show foaming efficiency against these pathogens in drain biofilms.

Other than this foaming application for drain biofilms, Virasept can be used to combat more than 30 organisms of concern, including norovirus.

Recent Developments

In October 2020, the company attained product approval from the U.S. EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. Ecolab’s Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant is the first EPA-registered disinfectant which has been proven to be effective at killing the SARS-CoV-2 virus and has been approved for use with electrostatic spray technology. This disinfectant is one example of the breakthrough solutions powering the new Ecolab Science Certified program.



Also, in the same month, the company launched a path-breaking product, Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer, to address unexpected hygiene challenges. It is the first EPA-registered concentrated no-rinse, 2-in-1 cleaner and sanitizer for food contact surfaces that can kill emerging viral pathogens in 30 seconds.

Market Prospects

Per a report by ResearchAndMarkets, the global disinfectants market is projected to rise to $0.78 billion in 2020 from $0.66 billion in 2019 from at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%.

Price Performance

Over the past year, the stock has gained 17.5% compared to the industry’s 5.7% growth.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, Ecolab holds a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space include Align

Technology ALGN, Cardinal Health CAH and Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Align Technology has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 18.3%.



Cardinal Health has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 5.5%.



Thermo Fisher has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 18%.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ecolab Inc. (ECL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.