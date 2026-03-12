Ecolab (ECL) Down 8.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Ecolab (ECL). Shares have lost about 8.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ecolab due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Ecolab Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Expand

Ecolab has reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.08, up 14.9% year over year. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%.

GAAP earnings per share for the quarter was $1.98, up 19.3% year over year.

Full-year adjusted earnings per share was $7.53, reflecting a 13.2% increase from the year-ago period. The metric topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.

ECL’s Revenue Details

Revenues grossed $4.19 billion in the reported quarter, up 4.8% year over year. The metric topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%.

Ecolab’s organic sales were $4 billion, up 2.9% from the prior-year period.

Ecolab Digital sales increased 24% to $99 million, with double-digit growth across both software and enabling hardware subscriptions.

Full-year revenues were $16.08 billion, reflecting a 2.2% improvement from the year-ago period on a reported basis (up 3% on an organic basis). The metric lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%.

Ecolab’s Segmental Analysis

The Global Water segment’s fixed currency sales of $2.02 billion marked 2.5% year-over-year growth. Organic sales were $2 billion, up 2.2% year over year. The segment’s underlying sales grew mid-single digits, excluding Basic Industries and Paper. Light & Heavy’s progress was led by strength in Global High-Tech, improved growth in downstream and solid gains in manufacturing, which offset softer sales in Basic Industries. Robust new business gains in Food & Beverage, which leveraged the One Ecolab growth strategy, drove a further acceleration in sales growth. Lower Paper sales reflected new business wins that were offset by soft customer production rates.

The Global Institutional & Specialty arm’s fixed currency sales were $1.49 billion, a year-over-year uptick of 2.8% on a reported basis. Organic sales were also $1.49 billion, up 2.7% year over year. Institutional unit’s underlying performance reflected good growth with hospitality customers and modestly higher sales to hospitals. Specialty unit delivered continued strong sales growth, driven by robust new business wins and continued value pricing.

The Global Pest Elimination segment’s fixed currency sales of $307.2 million improved 6.7% year over year on a reported basis. Organic sales were $306.8 million, up 6.6% year over year. Strong organic sales growth was led by robust gains in food & beverage, restaurants and food retail, which continue to benefit from the One Ecolab growth strategy.

The Global Life Sciences arm’s fixed currency sales and organic sales were $191.4 million each, reflecting year-over-year growth of 6.5% on both a reported and organic basis. Per management, year-over-year fixed currency and organic sales growth was driven by continued double-digit growth in bioprocessing and strong growth in pharmaceutical & personal care despite ongoing capacity constraints within Life Sciences’ industrial water purification business.

ECL’s Q4 Margin Analysis

In the quarter under review, Ecolab’s gross profit improved 6.4% year over year to $1.85 billion. The gross margin expanded 69 basis points (bps) to 44%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 1% year over year to $1.06 billion.

Adjusted operating profit totaled $786.6 million, increasing 14.6% from the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating margin in the quarter expanded 162 bps to 18.7%.

Ecolab’s Financial Position

The company exited fourth-quarter 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $646.2 million compared with $1.96 billion at the end of the third quarter. Total debt at the end of fourth-quarter 2025 was $8.24 billion compared with $8.07 billion at third-quarter end.

Meanwhile, Ecolab has a consistent dividend-paying history, with five-year annualized dividend growth of 8.09%.

ECL’s Guidance for Q1 & 2026

Ecolab has provided its outlook for the first quarter and has initiated the full-year 2026 guidance.

The company expects adjusted earnings per share of $1.67-$1.73 for the first quarter, suggesting an 11%-15% rally from the year-ago period’s actual. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.69.

Including the acquisition of Ovivo Electronics, ECL expects reported sales to increase 7%-9% and organic sales to rise 3%-4% in 2026.

For 2026, Ecolab expects adjusted earnings per share of $8.43-$8.63 (indicating an uptick of 12%-15% from the comparable 2024 period’s reported number). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at $8.44.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Ecolab has a nice Growth Score of B, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Ecolab has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Ecolab is part of the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry. Over the past month, Linde (LIN), a stock from the same industry, has gained 3%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

Linde reported revenues of $8.76 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +5.8%. EPS of $4.20 for the same period compares with $3.97 a year ago.

Linde is expected to post earnings of $4.27 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +8.1%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

Linde has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Linde PLC (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

